Albay town strengthens info drives in railroad communities

THE mayoy of Polangui in Albay province ordered officials of barangays situated along the Philippine National Railways route to conduct information drives among communities to avoid further accidents following the death of a 21-year old man who was hit by an afternoon train last week.

Mayor Raymond Adrian Salceda expressed alarm over the cases of railroad mishaps that already claimed two lives in his town since the PNR regular trips linking Camarines Sur and Albay provinces resumed last year.

He also ordered the beefing up of barangay watchers (tanod) along areas by the railroad tracks.

The 19 January 2024 accident occurred in Barangay Sugcad while the 6 November 2023 tragedy killed a 29-year-old epileptic who reportedly fell on the tracks in Barangay Apad and was ran over by the train.

Another case was reported in Naga City on 20 November 2023.

Salceda has issued an executive order on directing all the village officials to assign watchers to oversee and warn residents during scheduled train trips.

“I also ordered the municipal disaster risk reduction and management office to coordinate with the police to conduct orientation and distribute information campaign materials to the residents near the railroads,” Salceda said.

PNR trains pass through eight populated villages of Polangui -- Agos, Matacon, Lanigay, Sugcad, Magurang, Santicon, Apad and Basud.

The route between Naga City in Camarines Sur and Ligao City in Albay began in July 2023 while the route linking Naga to Legazpi City, Albay’s capital and the regional center of the Bicol Region, resumed on 27 December 2023.

The resumption of the PNR Naga-Legazpi train service was strongly endorsed by Albay 2nd District Representative Joey Salceda to ensure a more active commerce since it provides a cheaper, faster and convenient mode of transport for passengers and merchandise alike.