Abalos: Elected barangay officials allowed to participate in People’s Initiative, per Comelec resolution

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos clarified that under an 8 April 2022 COMELEC Resolution, elected barangay officials may participate in partisan political activities, which would include the signature drive for the People’s Initiative.

The pertinent portion of the Comelec Resolution provides as follows: "Elective Barangay officials are excepted from the prohibition (on partisan political activities) under Sec. 261 (i) of the Omnibus Election Code."

Abalos noted, "As it is, ang lumalabas talaga ay pu-pwede [for elected barangay officials to participate in the people's Initiative]."

However, he stressed that the DILG needed to clarify with Comelec on the extent of the allowable participation, such as whether barangay halls may be used for the activity.

Abalos described the People’s Initiative as a very sensitive issue even as he appealed to his subordinates to be mindful when issuing statements that could be misconstrued as the official position of the agency.

Abalos vowed to immediately inform the public regarding any clarification by Comelec on the matter, which he expects to come out within the week.