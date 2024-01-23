A1 eyed to strengthen Phl power system

TOKYO, Japan — The Department of Energy, or DoE, is considering the adoption of artificial intelligence-based, or AI, technology developed by a Japanese company that could help strengthen the country’s power system.

Speaking to reporters here, Energy Director Patrick Aquino said that the company called Sustech presented its AI technology with about 92 to 94 percent accuracy rate at a workshop on hydrogen and energy transition led by the Asian Development Bank for ASEAN-member countries.

Aquino pointed out that the technology can also provide the power stakeholders with much-needed support to properly design the transmission network facilities and systems in such a way that it can cater to the growing demand.

Data processing technology

“Their technology can process data, whether it’s on outages, whether it’s on making sure that the size of the transmission, of energy storage is correct. However, it requires historical data and the system has to run for at least two weeks,” Aquino said.

“When I go back, I will share that not only with the Secretary, but also with the ERC (Energy Regulatory Commission), which will also be a good recipient of that because now they can put in all of the data, let the program run, and identify the problems,” he added.

Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella, meanwhile, said the recent power outages in Panay Island could be a test case for Japanese technology.

“The one in Panay, when you see that when the data comes in, it has an analysis right away,” he said.

Panay blackout

The Panay blackout has revealed areas in the country’s power sector, such as transmission and generation sides, that need immediate overhaul so it can withstand unplanned outages.

An international climate and energy policy group even called for an immediate reassessment of Panay Island’s energy mix and grid resilience measures in the wake of the island-wide power outage earlier this month.