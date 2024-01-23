LATEST

A GLIMPSE OF A BARANGAY TANOD'S LIFE

LOOK: Following the victory of their new chairman at Barangay 306 in Manila in the most recent Barangay and SK Elections last year, Ronnie Piccio, 51, is employed as one of the new Barangay Tanods. However, he has not yet received compensation or benefits from the government, while continuing to work without complaint. Here, he is trying to maintain the traffic flow along the Barangay's area of responsibility along Quiapo Street on Tuesday, 23 January 2024. Barangay Tanods are entitled to a salary comparable to Salary Grade 1 in accordance with Local Budget Circular No. 63, Section 3.0 of the Department of Budget and Management, specifically Section 3.4 of the Rules and Regulations. This, however, is subject to change depending on the circumstances of the Barangay and the City/Municipality it is situated on.