Villanueva warns public not to be lured by bribes for cha-cha signature 

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on Monday revealed a widespread signature-gathering campaign seeking to abolish checks and balances in the government as he urged the public not to be lured by bribery for Charter change.

“Mga kababayan: Tungkulin ko po bilang inyong empleyado sa Senado na magbigay impormasyon tungkol sa tahasan at malawakang pagpapapirma para buwagin ang Senado, tanggalin ang check and balance gayundin ang term limits ng mga politiko (My countrymen: It is my duty as your employee in the Senate to give you information about an outright and widespread signature campaign for the abolition of Senate, to remove the check and balance as well as the term limits of politicians),” Villanueva said in a statement.

The senator stressed the proposal to amend the 1987 Philippine Constitution is not as similar to amending regular laws.

“Ang atin pong Saligang Batas o ang Konstitusyon ng Republika ng Pilipinas ay ang kaluluwa ng ating bayan. Ito po ang pundasyon ng ating demokrasya (Our Constitutional law or the Philippine Constitution is the soul of our country. This is the foundation of our democracy),” he said.

“Kaya nga po sa loob ng halos apatnapung taon, hindi po basta-basta pinakialaman, binabago o ginagalaw ang ating Konstitusyon (That’s why it has been untouched for almost 40 years, our Constitution remained untampered, changed or moved),” he added.

Villanueva recognized the need to amend some provisions in the Charter but noted that lawmakers should only act on changing policies "that would help the country."

However, he dissented from acknowledging that Charter Change will solve market price hikes, unemployment, low-income and education crises, and other challenges the country is facing.

“Uulitin ko po: hindi Cha Cha ang sagot sa problema sa mataas na presyo ng bilihin, sa kakulangan ng trabaho, mababang kita, krisis sa edukasyon, at marami pang iba (I repeat: Cha Cha is not the answer to the problem of high commodity prices, lack of jobs, low income, education crisis, and many others),” he said.

Villanueva raised concern over the People’s Initiative campaign for Cha-cha.

“Kaya nakakabahala po ang ginagawang People’s Initiative. Marami na po tayong narinig, nakita at nasaksihan (The push for this People’s Initiative is concerning. We have heard, seen and witnessed a lot),” he said.

Villanueva said it is the right of every Filipino to express their willingness to be involved in initiatives that would push for a Cha-cha, but being paid for a “yes” vote should not be an option for the people.

“[H]indi po dapat binibili, sinusuhulan, at sinasamantala ang ating mga kababayan (Our countrymen should not be bought, should not be bribed and deceived),” he said.

He noted that Filipinos must be informed of what they are signing for.

“Hindi po pwede na bibigyan kayo ng ayuda o salapi para lamang pumirma (They should not be given social aid or money in exchange for their signatures),” he said.

Hence, the senator urged the public to report any bribery attempt to gather signatures.

“Ipagbigay alam niyo rin po sa amin ang inyong pangalan, tirahan at contact details para matulungan po namin kayo na maprotektahan at maipagtanggol ang inyong karapatan (If there is anyone out there who was deceived to sign anything and wants to retract their supposed support, don't be afraid to report it. Send or post a video, picture, or screenshot of texts that indicate bribery),” Villanueva said.

Several lawmakers have earlier disclosed reports about people being paid P100 in exchange for their signature on the People’s Initiative petition to amend the 1987 Constitution.

Villanueva said those who have already been deceived should file complaints.