Swine flu confirmed in Occidental Mindoro

The Department of Agriculture said on Monday that African Swine Fever has already entered some areas of Occidental Mindoro.

Agriculture spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arnel De Mesa said that since last week, cases of ASF have been reported to the Bureau of Animal Industry.

Among the affected areas are the towns of San Jose and Santa Cruz.

With this, BAI has implemented bio-security controls, including setting quarantine ranges, in the said areas from 11 to 13 January, including the killing of 41 swine in San Jose and two swine in Santa Cruz.

It has also enforced strict border control measures in the said towns to prevent the swine virus from further spreading.

According to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, ASF is a viral disease affecting pigs and wild boar with up to a 100-percent case fatality rate.

DA and BAI are continuously monitoring the ASF cases in the said province with assistance from the local government unit.