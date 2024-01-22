Sabah repatriates arrive home

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao — through the Ministry of Social Services and Development — has facilitated the return of 381 Filipinos from Sabah.

In its report on Monday, the MSSD said that the move signaled the heightened commitment of the ministry to enhancing social protection for all Bangsamoro people, adding that most of the 381 repatriates are residents of Tawi-Tawi province while a handful of them were coming from other regions in the country.

The first batch of repatriates arrived at Bongao, Tawi-Tawi on 16 January while the second batch arrived on 18 January board the M/V Trisha Kristen from Zamboanga City. The boat carried 159 and 222 Filipinos, respectively.

Upon arrival, they received assistance and accommodations at the Bongai Port Terminal, courtesy of the Bangsamoro Port Management Authority to cater their meals before undergoing assessment and profiling by MSSD officers.

“They will also receive food packs upon returning to their families, such as rice, canned goods and others,” said Leeshabel Adil, officer-in-charge of the Municipal Social Welfare Office in Bongao.

Following clearance from MSSD, the repatriates were permitted to reunite with their families in Bongao. At the same time, those from other municipalities in the province will be temporarily housed at the isolation center of the provincial government of Tawi-Tawi until their scheduled travel to their respective municipalities.

They also underwent psychosocial first aid to assess their mental health status as they might have encountered traumatic experiences or extreme stress.

Counseling was also provided by MSSD officers, under the supervision of Adil, as the repatriates were considered persons in difficult situations.