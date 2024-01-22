QCPD reports marked drop in 8 focus crimes

Quezon City Police District on Monday reported a significant reduction in eight focus crimes: murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, theft, robbery, car theft and motorcycle theft.

QCPD Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico Maranan said they have recorded 20 incidents of these crimes from 15–21 January 2024, compared to the 38 incidents documented from 8–14 January 2024, or a 47.47-percent drop.

On the other hand, Maranan said the Crime Solution Efficiency for January 15–21, 2024, reached an impressive 85 percent, surpassing the previous week's record of 76.32 percent.

Simultaneously, street crimes, according to Maranan, registered a substantial 50 percent decrease during the recent period.

"This notable accomplishment is attributed to the heightened police visibility and enhanced presence of QCPD personnel, particularly the Task Force-District Anti-Crime Response Team and the bike patrollers," the police chief said.

"This achievement is a testament to the intensified campaign against all forms of criminality by the dedicated QCPD police force," he added.

"I am delighted to share these accomplishments with our fellow QCitizens. Through our intensified efforts in anti-criminality operations, enhanced police presence, and the cooperation of the public, we can ensure round-the-clock safety in Quezon City. The entire force of QCPD remains vigilant in every corner of our community to guarantee the well-being of each citizen and provide them with the services they rightfully deserve," Maranan said, as he commended the men and women of QCPD.