QCPD launches 'Project Green' at Camp Karingal

Quezon City Police District Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico Maranan on Monday launched 'Project Green Camp Karingal' after the QCPD's traditional flag-raising ceremonies.

The event was graced by Quezon City Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Department head Andrea Valentine A. Villaroman as guest of honor and speaker.

Maranan said Project Green Camp "embodies the ideals championed by QC Mayor Joy Belmonte, seamlessly aligning with the environmental advocacies set forth by the QC-LGU."

"This initiative is dedicated to upholding environmental laws that safeguard our planet, incorporating practices such as Solid Waste Segregation and Management, embracing the 3Rs concept (Reuse, Recycle, and Reduce), implementing No Plastic and No Styro policies, initiating Urban Farming and Gardening, constructing Rain Water Catchers, and utilizing Solar Panels and Energy Saving Lights. Such comprehensive efforts underscore the unwavering dedication of QCPD personnel to engage actively in urban farming or gardening," Maranan explained.

The ceremony also featured the awarding of medals and commendations to acknowledge the outstanding performance and dedication of Project 4 Police Station (PS 8) personnel under P/Lt.Col. Jake Barila, and Chief District Anti-Carnapping Unit (DACU) personnel under P/Maj. Hector Ortenecio.

"Their exemplary efforts contribute significantly to preserving peace and order in the city," Maranan said.

Villaroman also led the Oath Taking of the Green Cops, known as "Pulis Makakalikasan," emphasizing their commitment to the environmental cause.

In her message, Villaroman praised QCPD for taking the lead in implementing Project Green Camp Karingal and assured the support of the LGU.

The QCPD, according to Villaroman, in collaboration with the local government and community partners, is poised to make lasting strides in promoting sustainability, environmental responsibility and the holistic well-being of the Quezon City community.