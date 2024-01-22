QC vice mayor congratulates 50 reflexology grads

Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto congratulated 50 women who graduated from a 15-day reflexology training course that they can use as additional skills o earn extra money.

Sotto also led the distribution of cash aid under his officer's Small Income Generating Assistance (SIGA) to 120 individuals.

The Reflexology and Massage Services Training was facilitated by a professional reflexology trainor Emelita Wong at Nitang Women's Federation Center in Barangay Gulod, Novaliches and in Brgy. Commonwealth Multi-Purpose Hall.

At their simple graduation rites held at the city hall, Sotto gave the participants massage kits that they can use while offering massage and reflexology services to their clients to earn extra money for themselves and for their families.

Sotto also distributed the cash for his SIGA program to 120 individuals who qualified and categorized as small entrepreneurs in their own rights to enhanced their small capital.

The beneficiaries were selected from the six districts of the city by Sotto's official staff who evaluated the beneficiaries capacity to continue their trade.

Sotto was assisted in this program by the local Social Services Development Department chief manpower development officer Elma Delos Reyes Ocrisma.

The beneficiaries had also undergone a training for basic business management skills and strategies and financial literacy training before receiving their monetary support.