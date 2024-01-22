LTO revs up drive to renew registration of 24.7M delinquent vehicles

[ Monday, 22 January 2024 5:38 PM ] ⁨Jing Villamente⁩: January 22, 2024

Mendoza meets with LTO RDs, discusses strategies on “No Registration, No Travel” policy

Land Transportation Office Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II met with the agency’s Regional Directors on Monday to discuss the implementation of the the “No Registration, No Travel” policy.

During the command conference, Mendoza emphasized the necessity of renewing the registration of around 24.7 million delinquent motor vehicles through maximum visibility of LTO enforcers and intelligence-based daily operations.

“Dumami ng dumami ang mga hindi nagpaparehistro over the years dahil lumakas ang loob dahil nakakalusot at hindi nahuhuli. This would be the end of their good days, we will conduct relentless operations against them to send a message that the LTO is serious in this campaign, kasama rin po ang private vehicles dito,” Mendoza said.

“In this regard, I expect you to come up with strategic measures and strengthen coordination with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to ensure the success of this campaign,” he told the LTO officials.

Aside from the Philippine National Police which has been the usual partner of the LTO in the enforcement, Assec Mendoza said coordination with local government units (LGUs) is also important in order to augment the government’s law enforcers through their respective traffic units.

The “No Registration, No Travel” policy is part of the instruction of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista to ensure the roadworthiness of all vehicles as part of the road safety measures.

Mendoza earlier warned that delinquent motor vehicles put the drivers and their passengers’ life at risk since these vehicles do not undergo the regular roadworthiness checks.

A number of mayors have already signified support for the “No Registration, No Travel” policy.

On the part of the PNP, its leadership under Police General Benjamin Acorda, Jr. has committed to identify and renew the registration of all their vehicles with expired registration.