LTO region offices meet for travel policy

Land Transportation Office chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II on Monday met with the agency’s regional directors as they discussed strategies in strictly implementing the “No Registration, No Travel” policy.

Mendoza stressed the necessity of renewing the registration of around 24.7 million delinquent motor vehicles through maximum visibility of LTO enforcers and intelligence-based daily operations.

“I expect you to come up with strategic measures and strengthen coordination with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to ensure the success of this campaign,” Mendoza told LTO regional officials.

Aside from the Philippine National Police which has been the partner of the LTO in the enforcement, Mendoza said coordination with local government units is also important in order to augment the government’s law enforcers through their respective traffic units.

The “No Registration, No Travel” policy is part of the instruction of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista to ensure the roadworthiness of all vehicles as part of the road safety measures.

Mendoza earlier warned that delinquent motor vehicles put the drivers and their passengers’ life at risk since these vehicles do not undergo the regular roadworthiness checks.