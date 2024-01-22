LTO: Fatal Laguna jeepney accident highlights need for transport modernization

The road accident in Nagcarlan, Laguna involving a passenger jeepney that left two people dead, including a two-year old girl, highlights need to modernize the public transportation in the country.

Land Transportation Office Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said such fatal accidents are one of the major reasons why Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista has been firm in his decision not to further delay the much-needed Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

“Hindi ito ang unang insidente ng mga malagim na trahedya sa kalsada na inakasungkutan ng mga lumang pambpublikong sasakyan. Marami ng katulad na insidente na nangyari noon at paulit-ulit lang itong mangyayari kung hindi gagawa ng karampatang aksyon ang ating pamahalaan upang maging maayos ang transportasyon sa ating bansa,” Mendoza said.

“Through the PUV Modernization Program, our commuters will be assured of comfortable and safe mode of transportation. This will also benefit other road users in terms of their safety,” he added.

Based on the police report, the passenger jeepney lost control of the steering wheel after the vehicle lost its brakes. It then hit the two victims and rammed several vehicles before it stopped.

The DOTr has been pushing for the reduction of road accidents in the country by 35 percent before the term of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. ends in 2028.

Based on data of the World Health Organization, around 1.3 million people die in road accidents around the world while between 20 million to 50 million are injured, including injuries that result in disability.

In the Philippines, UN data also disclosed that around 32 people die every day as a result of road accidents.

“The government’s goal of reducing unnecessary deaths and injuries due to road accidents includes a shift to a safer, comfortable, convenient and sustainable modernized public transportation under the PUV Modernization Program,” Mendoza said.

“Our commuting public deserves better transportation system and this is why the PUV Modernization Program comes into play,” he added.