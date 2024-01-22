Kidnapping thwarted by alert cops, four arrested

Alert policemen conducting patrol thwarted a kidnap attempt along Roxas Boulevard, Brgy. 6, in Pasay City, a report from the Southern Police District (SPD) showed.

The report gathered from the SPD stated the incident happened around 7:00 a.m. on Monday, 22 January, that resulted to the arrest of four suspects identified as alias Joe, 43 years old; alias Jhing, 27 years old; alias John, 25 years old; and alias Arn-Arn, 47 years old.

The report, submitted to the office of SPD Director Brig. Gen. Mark D. Pespes by personnel of Substation 1, Pasay City Police, showed the cops were conducting routine patrol along Roxas Boulevard when they observed a commotion.

The policemen acted swiftly that resulted to the apprehension of the suspects in the midst of attempting to abduct victim, alias Dana, a 35-year-old Chinese businesswoman who was inside a white BMW Sedan.

The suspects were caught boarding a black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and subsequent search of the suspects resulted in the discovery of firearms, drugs, and other contrabands.

Witnesses to the incident, alias Cong, a 39-year-old male businesswoman, and alias Jayver, a 45-year-old barker/parking boy, played a crucial role in aiding law enforcement.

During the arrest, the police recovered significant pieces of evidence from the suspects, including one revolver (paltik), five live ammunition for cal. 38, three open small sachet containing traces of white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, one foil strip, two knife with a scabbard, and other contraband like three handheld radio, duct tape, and a hammer covered with a sock.

The suspects will be facing complaints for attempted kidnapping, violation of RA 10591 (Illegal Possession of Firearms), RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act), and BP 6 (Illegal Possession of Bladed, Pointed or Blunt Weapon).

Pespes commended the vigilance of Pasay CPS personnel and the cooperation of the witnesses, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the public. Follow up investigation is ongoing, with efforts underway to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects at large-suspect.