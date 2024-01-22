Gunman kills traffic enforcer in Abra

BAGUIO CITY — Police are investigating the motive behind the killing of a traffic aide on the evening of 21 January 2024 in Bangued, Abra.

The shooting incident took place at Sitio Kabildatan, Barangay Zone 7 in Bangued, Abra at 9:18 p.m. of the said date.

The victim was identified as Geraldine Balbuena Peralta, male, 42 years old. He is a resident of Barangay Pagala, Bucay, Abra. He is employed as a traffic enforcer of the Bangued Municipal Government.

According to the Bangued Police, the victim was on board a tricycle at Sitio Kabildatan when a gunman suddenly appeared and shot him several times.The victim was said to have died on the spot because of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police who went to the crime scene recovered six spent shells and a bullet suspected to be for caliber. 45 pistol. The cops also disclosed that based on their initial investigation, the unidentified killer just walked away from the scene after shooting Peralta.