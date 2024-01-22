Gov't allots P10-B for fertilizer, fuel to help farmers with rice yield

The government has allotted more than P10 billion to help farmers with fuel and fertilizer this year to speed up the rice supply in the country, the Department of Budget and Management announced on Monday.

Under the Special Provision of the 2024 General Appropriations Act, the government allocated P9.561 billion for the fertilizer discount vouchers under the Department of Agriculture's Production Support Services of the National Rice Program.

DBM said the government also disbursed P6.161 billion to support the DA Hybrid Seed Program with fertilizer and P3.4 billion for the DA Inbred Certified Seed Program.

Farmers would receive P510.4 million for fuel assistance, including distribution charges.

Implementing the fertilizer assistance program is anticipated in key regions known for rice production to encourage well-balanced fertilization practices and boost the overall rice yield.

"Aside from strengthening food production and supply in the country, (President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.) also wants to provide the necessary assistance to our local farmers," Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said.

"The crucial role they play in our economy and community is highly valued," Pangandaman added.

The Budget Secretary assured that the current government will always look for the best solutions to provide assistance to them.