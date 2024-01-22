Go prioritizes aid to Cebu fire victims

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go last Sunday aided families affected by a recent fire in Barangay Quiot Pardo, Cebu City.

Prioritizing this visit before his scheduled participation in the Sinulog Festival through the invitation of Mayor Mike Rama, Go underscored the importance of first addressing the urgent needs of indigent residents affected by crisis situations.

“It is unfortunate to see them spend time in an evacuation area when others are celebrating Sinulog. That is why I prioritized assisting them during my visit,” Go said.

It can be recalled that the week prior, 14 January, Go also personally visited and provided assistance to fire victims in Brgy. Carreta in Cebu City before joining the celebration of the Sinulog sa Lalawigan Grand Showdown at the Cebu City Sports Complex upon the invitation of Governor Gwen Garcia.

This time, the relief activity was held at Quiot National High School where Go and his Malasakit Team aided a total of 38 fire-affected families. They received grocery packs, water gallons, meals, shirts, vitamins, and masks, while there were select recipients of shoes, a mobile phone, a bicycle, and balls for basketball and volleyball.

Meanwhile, Go cited that necessary modernization efforts for the betterment of the Bureau of Fire Protection are currently undergoing. Under Republic Act 11589, which was primarily authored and co-sponsored by Go in the Senate, the BFP modernization program ensures that the agency is prepared and equipped to respond to fire-related incidents. It includes the acquisition of new fire equipment, hiring more firefighters, and provision of specialized training, among others.