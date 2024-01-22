DPWH completes bridge in Biclat River, Aurora

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) completed a 60-lineal meter concrete bridge across the Biclat River in San Luis, Aurora.

The 55.85-million structure was built along A.C. Buencamino Street and is now aiding the residents and farmers of the once-isolated communities of San Luis, specifically Barangays Dibalo and Dibut.

DPWH Aurora District Engineer Roderick Andal said the bridge serves as a crucial link facilitating the transportation of materials and agricultural goods to nearby markets.

Protected from scouring by stone masonry and grouted riprap, a total of 38 solar street lamps were also installed to provide lighting.

Meanwhile, thermoplastic pavement markings and road safety signages were also placed to ensure the protection of motorists.

"We have also improved inter-town connectivity with this project as motorists can use it as alternative route to Baler and Barangay Dibut in San Luis, reducing travel time between these areas from 20 to about 10 minutes," Andal said.

Funded under the 2023 General Appropriations Act, the bridge also covers the construction of a 454-meter road and a flood control structure with an access ramp, allowing residents to safely cross the Biclat River.