DOH, Heart Center conduct first simultaneous heart procedures

The Department of Health and the Philippine Heart Center conducted three open heart surgeries at the Cotabato Regional Medical Center from 14 to 20 January

A first of its kind, the DOH and the PHC conducted three simultaneous heart procedures: three open heart surgeries, pediatric interventions and device closures as part of the third Cardiovascular Mission of DOH, through its Regional Cardiovascular Center Program and the PHC.

This also marked the 42nd Heart Mission conducted in 16 Regional Heart Centers in 13 of 17 regions in the country since 2012.

"The Philippine Heart Center places the 'heart' in healthcare. It has facilitated generous donations from philanthropic organizations and individuals," DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

"The DOH is always ready to support and assist the hospitals to be sustainable. We would like the Regional Heart Centers to be independent from PHC, towards the betterment of our service delivery to every Filipino," he added.

Herbosa said the DOH aims to build more health infrastructure with equipment this 2024, as it aims to institutionalize regional heart centers in all regions of the country.

Currently, there are three regions with over one established or developing heart center, namely, centers in Legazpi and Naga in the Bicol Region; centers in Iloilo and Bacolod in Western Visayas; and centers in Cagayan de Oro and Marawi in Northern Mindanao.