Dispute erupts between MMDA enforcer, MIAA police on EDSA Busway

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said that on Sunday afternoon, 21 January, the Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (SAICT) received a report on the dispute between two enforcement teams on the EDSA Busway.

According to the report, the dispute occurred when a Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) enforcer spotted a vehicle of the MIAA Airport Police Department (MIAA-APD) passing the northbound EDSA bus lane. The MMDA enforcer approached the driver of the said vehicle, who refused to give his license. This has led to an altercation and the confiscation of the enforcer's cellphone.

The airport police officer, who refused to his driver's license, introduced himself as an employee of the Department of Transportation (DOTr). But he was nonetheless charged with a traffic violation.

The DOTr once again clarified that the only vehicles allowed to pass through the busway are buses that operate on the EDSA busway route, PNP vehicles, and marked emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire trucks.

As for government employees, only the President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Supreme Court Chief Justice will be allowed to pass through the busway to facilitate in the performance of their duties.

Meanwhile, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said that after they received the incident report involving their two airport police at the EDSA Busway, MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Castro Ines ordered the immediate suspension of the MIAA airport police who are involved in the EDSA carousel mess after they were caught illegally passing through the EDSA Bus Carousel Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Ines stated that the agency will not tolerate this kind of abuse and type of behavior. They embarrass the agency and it must be stopped.

The airport chief also ordered them to be relieved of their assignment after instructing retired BGen. Manny Gonzales, the MIAA assistant general manager for security and emergency services, to personally handled the investigation.

“Violation pa rin ‘yun going through the bus carousel," Ines added.