DA keen on boosting pompano culture

The Department of Agriculture is inclined to extend assistance to pompano farming as a step toward strengthening the country's aquaculture production and ensuring food security.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Luarel Jr. said that the government will advance pompano production in connection with the department's target of developing the country's mariculture parks and modernizing the aquaculture industry.

“We recognize and value your unique contributions to the industry, from research and use of modern technology in fish farming such as pampano,” Laurel said last week during his visit to Silaguin Bay Fish Farm in San Antonio, Zambales, with officials from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, where he commended the private firm for its various aquaculture projects.

The fish farm has 44 floating cages that could provide around three to four tons of pompano. There were also thousands of imported short-finned pompano being raised to lessen fish imports.

Laurel said BFAR will establish specialized facilities and equipment to assist in breeding pompano, which the agency said is a high-value aquaculture alternative to milkfish.

According to DA, it takes around nine months to culture pompano, "with fish of up to 500 grams destined for the local market while larger ones of up to 800 grams are earmarked for export."

In 2022, local production of pompano only reached 457 metric tons -- three percent below the 16,004 tons of total imports in the same year, the agency cited.