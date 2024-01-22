BI launched manhunt vs. Jordanian after escaping authorities

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has launched a manhunt for a Jordanian national who disappeared after his court hearing.

The Jordanian was identified as Tarek Nihad Siam, 47, who was initially apprehended in 2022 after he was turned over to the BI by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Siam was taken into custody after he was arrested for local offenses, including gun possession and physical injuries.

Based on the information received by the bureau from Interpol NCB Manila, Siam is wanted in Abu Dhabi on allegations of alcohol abuse and assault.

Siam’s security escorts made a statement claiming that on 16 January, the suspect was taken to Makati City Regional Trial Court Branch 237, where he was accused of violating the comprehensive law concerning firearms and ammunition.

The said hearing ended at around noon. As they were leaving the courthouse, Siam requested to use the restroom, and he was allowed to use the toilet with the BI agent guarding the door.

After a while, the BI agent said that he noticed Siam’s prolonged use of the facilities, which prompted him to force open the door, and he discovered that Siam had already escaped through a small window in the restroom. The report from his security escorts is now being investigated and validated to see if his statement is true.

A manhunt was immediately ordered by BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, who instructed tracker teams to locate and arrest Siam.

The BI said that it has coordinated with local authorities, who also vowed to be on the lookout for the Jordanian.

The two job order personnel guarding Siam have been terminated from service, while the team leader, who is an organic employee, is facing raps following the incident.

Tansingco said he has also ordered the filing of criminal charges against the three employees for infidelity in the custody of the PDL.

He further warned that anyone caught assisting Siam could face charges for violating the Philippine immigration law by harboring an illegal alien.

The BI said that information on his whereabouts can be reported to the Commissioner’s Hotline via Messenger at facebook.com/immigration.helpline.ph.