Bato laments cash bribe in exchange for PI signature

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Monday lamented the blatant acts of bribery by some lawmakers, particularly in his hometown in Davao City, to gain more signatures for the so-called People’s Initiative proposing to amend the 1987 Philippine Constitution.

“Sa Davao City, nagpipirma sila tapos ini-issuehan sila ng claim stub. Pirma. Claim stub (In Davao City, they ask people to sign and then they're issued with a claim stub),” Dela Rosa told Senate reporters in a press conference.

“Mga Congressman ‘yan… Tanungin niyo kung sinong mga congressman sa Davao (These are Congressmen. Ask who are these congressmen are?),” he added.

Dela Rosa, however, spared Rep. Paulo Duterte from allegations.

“Except for Congressman Pulong ah! Hindi siya kasama. Tanungin niyo kung sinong mga congressman ang napapaikot doon (Except for Congressman Pulong. He’s not included. Ask who are the congressman who are being manipulated there?),” he said.

He said claim stubs probably correspond to cash amounts of up to P3000-which is being sourced out from the government cash assistance programs like the TUPAD program and other financial aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

He also lamented that some were given just P100 for one signature.

“Totoo iyan. Kasi ang tao hindi man mag-isip ng long-term solution. Ang short-term lang iisipan nila: ‘Ang P3000 pambili ko na ito ng bigas, makakabili na ako ng bigas dito so pipirma na lang ako’, not knowing na binenta na pala niya ang kinabukasan nila, ang kinabukasan ng anak nila

(That’s true. Because people can no longer think of long-term solution. They would just think of short-term ones saying: This P3000 can already afford rice—they would rather say—‘I will sign it so I could buy rice’ not knowing that they already sold their future, their children’s future),” Dela Rosa narrated.

Meanwhile, Dela Rosa said he supports the proposed changes in the Charter provided that it would be limited to economic provisions.

“If they would say—economic provisions, I will go for it,” he stressed.