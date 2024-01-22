OFBJP Phl celebrates grand inauguration of Ram Mandir

The Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) Philippines, a non-profit organization representing the Indian diaspora in the Philippines, is delighted to announce a series of events to celebrate the historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir, also known as the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India.

The Ram Mandir holds immense historical and cultural significance as the birthplace of Lord Rama, a revered figure in Hinduism. The site, which was a subject of dispute for decades, saw the culmination of a prolonged legal and socio-political journey with the Supreme Court of India ruling in favor of the construction of a Hindu temple.

The groundbreaking ceremony in August 2020 marked the official commencement of the construction, and the grand inauguration took place on 5 August 2020, in Ayodhya. The mandir stands as a symbol of cultural and religious harmony, representing a historic moment for the Hindu community worldwide.

In solidarity with the momentous occasion, OFBJP Philippines is organizing a series of events to celebrate the "glory of Lord Ram" in the Philippines:

● Ram Charitra Manas Path in Hindu Temple, Pasig on 16 January:

A spiritual gathering at the Hindu Temple in Pasig, featuring the recitation of Ram Charitra Manas, a sacred text narrating the life and teachings of Lord Rama.

● Live Streaming Inauguration of the Ram Mandir in SM MEGAMALL Cinema Mandaluyong on 22 January, Monday:

A live streaming event at SM Megamall Cinema in Mandaluyong City to witness the historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir, bringing together devotees and well-wishers. H.E. Shambhu S Kumaran, Ambassador of India to Philippines will honor the event by participating in the live broadcast and delivering remarks to the community.

● Grand Diya Lighting & Ram Tilak on 22nd Jan at Live Streaming in SM Megamall Cinema:

A ceremonial diya (lamp) lighting and Ram Tilak event during the live streaming at SM Megamall Cinema, symbolizing the spreading of light and auspiciousness.

● Bike Rally by Students in Las Piñas:

A vibrant Bike Rally organized by students in Las Piñas to commemorate the grand occasion and raise awareness about the cultural significance of the Ram Mandir.

OFBJP Philippines invites all members of the media to join them in celebrating this historic moment and fostering cultural understanding and harmony.