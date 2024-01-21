Treasure work says Palma as Feast of Sto. Niño celebrated by millions of devotees

Millions of devotees from all over the country celebrated yesterday the Feast of Sto Niño de Cebu and Sinulog in Cebu City.

As Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, in his Homily during the feast, encouraged the working members of the community to treasure the opportunity that they are given.

As Palma urged devotees to live their lives influenced by the Child Jesus, Senor Sto. Niño.

"May we treasure the opportunity to work. We are reminded man is born to work as the bird is born to fly. So salamat, machining, kaminero,sapatero,sorbetero, cook, teacher, engineer, tanan. There is dignity in every work because of the dignity of the person, the son of God our Lord," Palma said.

While Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama officially opened the Sinulog 2024 grand parade and grand ritual showdown around 9:50 a.m. on 21 January at the South Road Properties (SRP).

"Let's pray for a continuous miracle," Rama said.

"I am privileged to be here today as a Cebuano, to join all of you in the celebration of the Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines which resonates with the beating heart of the Philippines, the rich tapestry of our culture, our traditions and the warmth of our people are unique facets of the Filipino identity that are invaluable assess that can captivate the entire world," said Christina Garcia Frasco, Tourism Secretary, who was the guest speaker.

As of this press time, the Sinulog competition is ongoing with the free interpretation category has entries including out-of-town contingent Tribung Kamanting Performing Arts Guild of the Municipality of San Jose, Dinagat Islands Province , Tribu Mabolokon of Barangay Mabolo, and Tribu Divinohanon of Divino Amore Academy and Tribu Lumad Basakanon, an internationally acclaimed dance troupe from Barangay San Nicolas,Cebu City.

Competing in the Sinulog-based category are Abellana National School, Banauan Cultural Group of Barangay Guadalupe, Hut-ong sa Lunhawng Mamumuo sa Pamilyang Cebu Gen, and Barangay Bulacao.

Guest performers were the Cebu City government, ChunCheon Nongak Preservation Association from South Korea, Bacolod Masskara Festival from Bacolod City, and the Bureau of Fire Protection 7.