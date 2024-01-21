Spread love, BBM, Sara urge Sto. Niño devotees

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday urged Sto. Niño devotees to spread hope and love amid the celebration of baby Jesus’ feast day in many areas nationwide, like Cebu, Tondo and Marinduque.

Marcos, in his message for the Sinulog Festival in Cebu, expressed hope that devotees of the Holy Child “will remain united” in spurring socio-economic growth and further developing their region.

“To the millions of devotees, I urge you to translate your faith into action so that you may spread the message of hope, love, and joy to others,” Marcos said.

“Most importantly, always pray for spiritual strength and fortitude to overcome whatever challenges and difficulties that may lie ahead,” he added.

In the capital city of Manila, thousands of Sto. Niño devotees joined its procession just days after the Traslacion, the grand post-pandemic parade of the iconic Black Nazarene of Quiapo Church.

Marcos said his administration is keen on “all opportunities that will come before us in this New Year.”

He reminded devotees to remain faithful and conscious of their Catholic obligations and always instill the “Bayanihan spirit” within their hearts.

Grand festivity

Marcos hailed Cebu City for the commemoration of devotion to the Holy Child, Señor Sto. Niño, through the Sinulog Festival, which remains one of the Philippines’ grandest and most colorful festivities.

He cited that “Filipinos from all walks of life express their profound gratitude for the miracles, blessings, and countless deliverances bestowed upon them over the past year.”

In a separate statement, Vice President Sara Duterte said, “At its core, Sinulog carries a deep reverence for the Holy Child, the Sto. Nino.”

“I am delighted to join our kababayans in celebrating Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024. This event holds a special place in the hearts of every Cebuano as one of the country’s most significant religious and secular gatherings,” the vice president said.

Duterte said the Sinulog signifies a spiritual journey marked by humility and personal transformation. She added that the ceremonial dances and lively parades symbolize the devotees’ longing to transform themselves and embrace childlike modesty.

“Above all, Sinulog serves as a powerful reminder that on our path of spiritual growth and devotion, embracing humility and a childlike sincerity is of utmost importance,” Duterte said in her message.

Duterte urged the devotees to cherish the festival as a “reflection of our prayers and dedication” to the Holy Child, reinforcing a timeless tradition that forms the foundation of Filipino identity as a people and a nation.