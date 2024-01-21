PBBM sends message of unity on Feast of the Sto. Niño

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday urged the devotees of Señor Sto. Niño to translate their faith into action and spread the message of hope, love, and joy to others in commemorating this year's Sinulog Festival.

Marcos, in his message, expressed hope that devotees of the Holy Child “will remain united” in spurring the socio-economic growth in their city and further developing the thriving industry of Cebu.

“To the millions of devotees, I urge you to translate your faith into action so that you may spread the message of hope, love, and joy to others. Most importantly, always pray for spiritual strength and fortitude to overcome whatever challenges and difficulties that may lie ahead,” he said.

Marcos said his administration is keen on “all of the opportunities that will come before us in this New Year.”

The President reminded the devotees to remain faithful and conscious of their Catholic obligations as well as always instill the ‘bayanihan spirit’ within their hearts.

Marcos hailed Cebu City for the commemoration of devotion to the Holy Child, Señor Sto. Niño, through the Sinulog Festival, which remains one of the grandest and most colorful festivities in the Philippines.

He cited that “Filipinos from all walks of life express their profound gratitude for the miracles, blessings, and countless deliverances bestowed upon them over the past year.”

Marcos noted that it is also an avenue to pray for good health, protection, and prosperity in the year ahead.

Vice President Sara Duterte, in a separate statement, enjoined Cebuano in celebrating the “Sinulog sa Sugbo” festival that is rooted and deeply grounded with profound respect for the Holy Child—symbolizing the strong bond between believers and the divine.

“At its core, Sinulog carries a deep reverence for the Holy Child, the Sto. Nino,” she said.

“I am delighted to join our kababayans in celebrating Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024. This event holds a special place in the hearts of every Cebuano as one of the country's most significant religious and secular gatherings,” the vice president said.

Duterte said the Sinulog signifies a spiritual journey marked by humility and personal transformation.

While the ceremonial dances and lively parades symbolize the devotees' longing to transform themselves and embrace a childlike modesty, she added.

“Above all, Sinulog serves as a powerful reminder that on our path of spiritual growth and devotion, embracing humility and a childlike sincerity is of utmost importance,” Duterte said in her message.

“In line with this timely reminder, let us continue our journey to become devoted followers of God, nurturing our spirituality in every way,”

Duterte then urged the devotees to cherish the festival as a “reflection of our prayers and dedication” to the Holy Child, reinforcing a timeless tradition that forms the foundation of Filipino identity as a people and a nation.

“May this vibrant celebration inspire us to strive for a future where our enduring traditions and shared convictions stand as pillars of pride and fortitude. May we be blessed with stronger bonds that unite us as we work together for a more prosperous Philippines,” she added.

The annual Fiesta Señor and Sinulog festivities in Cebu Island are being visited by devotees and tourists worldwide.