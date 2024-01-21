PAL expanding cabin crew roster in prep for new aircraft

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has added 18 newly hired cabin crew members who successfully completed Initial Cabin Crew Training (ICCT) Batch 23-06 to its roster in anticipation of aircraft delivery.

After completing rigorous safety and service training, which included regulatory check rides to verify overall competency, ICCT Batch 23-06 was awarded their PAL wings.

Trainor-in-charge Philoumel Fernando likened the graduates to “stars that we see in the vast sky, and like the faint constellation that stands high in the early evening, they too will shine.”

PAL OIC/EVP Atty. Carlos Luis Fernandez said in his keynote speech, “Teamwork is the secret to making any life a success,” reminding each graduate, “You are not a solo act; you are part of a group. Look out for one another and share the workload.”

PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said that, as the PAL Group anticipates the arrival of new aircraft, having the required crew roster is essential. More training batches are slated for cabin crew training this year.

They'll be allocated to local flights first, then gradually to regional and international ones. All aircraft types are covered in their training. The definition of PAL cabin crew is safety and service proficiency.

Villaluna added that they are working on ensuring that they have adequate flight and ground staff in anticipation of the arrival of new aircraft.