PAGASA: Storm unlikely from LPA outside PAR

Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the low-pressure area detected outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has a slim chance of developing into a tropical storm or entering the country.

However, the trough of the low-pressure area will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the Soccsksargen region, the weather bureau said.

PAGASA said the provinces of South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos City are likely to experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will prevail over the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley northeast monsoon or “amihan,” it added.

Localized thunderstorms will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms in Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Strong winds heading east to northeast, and rough coastal waters will prevail in Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao. The rest of the country will have moderate to strong winds blowing east to northeast with moderate to rough seas.