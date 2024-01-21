NTF-ELCAC seeks gab with UN rapporteur

Officials of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, or NTF-ELCAC, are eyeing to meet with United Nations Special Rapporteur Irene Khan during her two-week visit to the Philippines.

NTF-ELCAC executive director, Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr. said Khan’s visit would provide the country an opportunity to highlight the Philippine government’s efforts to protect and promote human rights.

Khan is scheduled to arrive today in Manila for a visit ending on 2 February.

“We are looking forward to a constructive dialogue and collaboration with the Special Rapporteur and her team,” he added.

Torres emphasized the NTF-ELCAC advocates for the whole-of-nation approach to attaining lasting peace and is committed to upholding the rule of law.

Likewise, the NTF-ELCAC strongly condemns all forms of abuse or violence against women and children, he said, citing the need to disseminate accurate and reliable information and to counter false narratives.

Ultimately, he said the objective is to “protect the Filipino people from the threats of terrorism and violent extremism.”

With Khan’s visit to the Philippines, Torres said the NTF ELCAC aims to “foster an environment where diverse viewpoints can coexist while upholding the principles of truth, respect for human rights, and ethical journalism.”