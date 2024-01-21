NTF-ELCAC officials want to meet with UN special rapporteur

The officials of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict are eyeing to meet with United Nations Special Rapporteur Irene Khan who is set for a two-week visit in the Philippines.

NTF-ELCAC executive director, Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr. said Khan’s visit would provide the country an opportunity to highlight the Philippine government’s efforts in “protecting and promoting human rights” here.

“NTF ELCAC warmly welcomes Ms. Irene Khan, the United Nations Special Rapporteur, who is scheduled to visit the Philippines from January 22 to February 02, 2024. This visit provides an excellent opportunity for NTF-ELCAC,” Torres stressed.

“We are looking forward to a constructive dialogue and collaboration with the Special Rapporteur and her team,” he added.

Torres emphasized the NTF-ELCAC advocates for the whole-of-nation approach to attain lasting peace and is committed to upholding the rule of law as well as strongly condemns all forms of abuse or violence against women and children.

“The National Task Force is also dedicated to transparency and responsible communications focusing mainly on disseminating accurate and reliable information, countering false narratives, and combating disinformation to protect the Filipino people from the threats of terrorism and violent extremism,” he added.

With Khan’s visit to the Philippines, Torres said the NTF ELCAC aims to “foster an environment where diverse viewpoints can coexist while upholding the principles of truth, respect for human rights, and ethical journalism.”