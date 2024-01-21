NorMin crime rate drops

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Police Regional Office in Northern Mindanao disclosed that the region’s focus crime incidents in 2023 showed a 6.5-percent drop from the previous year.

Data from the PRO-10 showed that there were 2,118 reported focus crimes as against 2,264 in 2022 and the Philippine National Police classifies as focus crimes murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, theft, robbery, vehicle theft and motorcycle theft.

PRO-10 director Brig. Gen. Ricardo Layug Jr. said the drop indicated that there was an effective implementation of crime prevention strategies, including intensified patrolling, community partnerships and focused law enforcement operations.