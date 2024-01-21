More officials back LTO’s ‘No Registration, No Travel’ policy

More mayors across the country have committed their support to the aggressive efforts of the Land Transportation Office to renew the registration of as many delinquent motor vehicles across the country.

Earlier, Quezon, Bukidnon Mayor Pablo Lorenzo paid a courtesy visit to LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II to personally inform of the ongoing efforts to convince motor vehicle owners in his municipality to register their motor vehicles with expired registration.

In Oriental Mindoro, three mayors also met with the officials of the LTO Pinamalayan District Office to map out plans in the implementation of “No Registration, No Travel” policy in their respective areas.

They are Mayor Aristeo A. Baldos of Pinamalayan, Mayor German D. Rodegerio of Gloria, and Nemmen O. Perez of Socorro.

“They have been actively engaged in supporting and strengthening the call for the renewal of registration for delinquent motor vehicles,” a report to Mendoza from the LTO Pinamalayan District Office stated.

Mendoza recognized the support of the local chief executives in the implementation of “No Registration, No Travel” policy, saying this is a major boost to the promotion of road safety and adherence to the regulations of motor vehicle ownership.

He then urged all Regional Directors and heads of District Offices to continue the collaboration with the local government units and other stakeholders to achieve the goal of registering around 24 million delinquent motor vehicles across the country.