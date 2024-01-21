Marcos orders efficient energy utilization in gov’t offices

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered efficient energy utilization in various government offices to conserve monthly electricity consumption nationwide.

Marcos issued an Administrative Order No. 15, which was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on 16 January, directing all government agencies to enforce the Government Energy Management Program or GEMP initiatives within their respective offices, as well as to implement relevant resolutions of the Inter Agency-Energy and Efficiency Conservation Committee—which Department of Energy chaired.

“All agencies and instrumentalities of the National Government, including government-owned or -controlled corporations are hereby directed, and all LGUs are hereby encouraged, to undertake efforts to ensure efficient and judicious utilization of energy,” the AO read.

“For this purpose, all concerned government agencies shall accelerate the implementation of GEMP and relevant IAEECC Resolutions,” it added.

The GEMP is a government-wide program that aims to reduce the government’s monthly consumption of electricity and petroleum products through efficient use and conservation of energy and fuel.

It will be carried out by conducting energy audits from Certified Energy Auditors, cooperating with random energy spot-checks, submitting an inventory of existing energy-consuming equipment, ensuring compliance with the DOE Guidelines on Energy Conserving Design of Buildings, and the Philippine Green Building Code for new building construction.

The government should adopt low-cost EEC measures consistent with the GEMP and institutionalize EEC in their respective offices.

Consistent with IAEECC Resolution No. 5 (s. 2022) or the GEMP Guidelines, all government agencies must establish a mechanism for monitoring the energy consumption in their respective offices, and adhere to the reportorial requirements of the DOE.

Meanwhile, the DOE shall develop effective ways of communicating EEC measures to all government offices and the public, in coordination with the Presidential Communications Office.