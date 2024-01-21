LIFE

Kim Chiu dressed in Sto. Niño for Sinulog

"Chinita Princess" Kim Chiu, a proud Cebuana, sends Sinulog vibes to her social media followers. She shared photos of herself wearing a costume that depicts the Sto. Niño, with a matching halo-inspired headdress and other ornaments. "Happy Sinulog sa inyong tanan! May the energy and enthusiasm of this celebration inspire you to embrace life’s dance with open arms. Sending Sinulog vibes your way!" the actress exclaimed in her caption. "May this festival be a reminder of the richness of our culture and the strength of our faith. On this special day, may the Santo Niño bless you with peace, prosperity, and a heart full of gratitude," she added. | 📷 Kim Chiu / IG