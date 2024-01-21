‘Japan more reliable than China over infra’

Senator JV Ejercito recently lauded the partnership among the government, the Japanese government and the Asian Development Bank in building the 147-kilometer North-South Commuter Railway, or NSCR, noting that the project “will not only speed up travel but will also help create jobs and opportunities while dispersing progress.”

Ejercito pointed out that Japan “is a more reliable partner” and noted that the interest rates on loans it extends stands at only 0.01 percent compared to China’s 3 percent.

Ejercito said in a radio program that the project “has suffered delays in the past due to funding issues, among others” and expressed elation that the NSCR “is finally pushing through under the present administration and leadership of the DoTr with support from JICA and the ADB.”

He expressed hope that the project “will not suffer further unnecessary delays.”

Ejercito chairs the Senate committees on local government and on urban planning, housing and resettlement.

He earlier called on the previous administration to partner with Japan for the NSCR and the country’s other vital railway projects.

Calamba to Clark in 2 hours

The NSCR funding requirement of P873.6 billion is being provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, or JICA, and the ADB.

According to the DOTr, JICA’s commitment amounts to P369.27 billion while the ADB is shouldering P329.55 billion.

The government is raising the balance of P174.78 billion.

Once completed, the NSCR is expected to cut travel time from Calamba in the South to Clark in the North by at least half.

The system will have 35 stations and some 50 commuter train sets. It will also have several express trains that will serve passengers intending to use the Clark International Airport.

The system is expected to be able to serve some 800,000 passengers on a daily basis.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, meanwhile, had recently called on the rail sector and private contractors to ensure that the project is completed on time.

In making the call, Bautista echoed President Bongbong Marcos Jr.’s directive that “no effort be spared to ensure the completion of the monumental task of building this rail project.”

Bautista reminded the participating agencies and the private sector of Marcos’ call for them “to work together to address the potential challenges concerning the project.”

The NSCR is scheduled to be completed and operational in 2029.