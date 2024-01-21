PBBM: Well-being of men and women in uniform remains a priority

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday assured Filipino men and women in uniform that their well-being and that of their families remain a top priority for his administration.

In an Instagram post, Marcos reiterated his commitment to the well-being of the Department of National Defense and their families, citing dedicated budgetary increases for the 2024 national budget and other concrete initiatives.

“With an increased 2024 budget for the DND, we’re dedicated to ensuring the well-being of our uniformed personnel and their families,” Marcos said.

“The well-being of our uniformed personnel and their families is my government’s absolute priority. With the increased DND budget, we are concretely showing our dedication to their welfare,” Marcos added.

He said that his commitment is evident in our support for the Revised AFP Modernization Program and the Pension and Gratuity Fund, ensuring financial stability for military and civilian personnel.

Marcos said he also approved a specific budget for rice subsidies and Tertiary Health Care at the AFP Medical Center for advanced medical services and overall wellness support.

“Beyond duty, we prioritize their daily lives,” Marcos said.

To recall, the budgets for the Philippine Armed Forces and the Department of National Defense (DND) increased significantly for the fiscal year 2024.

The DND and AFP had an increase in funding of P8.422 billion under the final version of the budget, for a total of P238.357 billion for this year.

Marcos said in October of last year that the government will keep carrying out programs to make the AFP a “world-class force.”

On the advice of the DND and the AFP, Marcos also declared in December of last year that the current recipients of the Medal of Valor would get an increase in their lifetime monthly gratuity pay.

To improve its defense capabilities, he also pushed the AFP to fortify its partnerships and alliances with overseas colleagues.