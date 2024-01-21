College behind bars at Davao penal farm

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. yesterday said that after four years and spending more than P30 million, the College Education Behind Bars (CEBB) inside the property of the Davao Prison and Penal Farm in Panabo City, Davao del Norte will open next month for person deprived of liberty (PDL) students who wish to take up entrepreneurship courses.

The construction of the building started in 2019, funded by the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and donations through the Social Entrepreneurship Technology and Business Institute (SETBI).

SETBI is a non-stock, non-profit organization that aims to foster social entrepreneurship by uniting creative individuals to address community issues. It focuses on applying principles of social entrepreneurship, business development, and innovation to enhance the well-being of others.

Catapang said SETBI collaborated with the BuCor in 2019 to extend its innovative education program and solidified their partnership through a memorandum of agreement signed by Dr. Aland D. Mizell, president of SETBI; Catalino S. Cuy, then secretary of DDB; and Atty. Susan P. Cariaga, SETBI’s vice president; and then BuCor chief and now Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa. The concerned parties share a common goal of a drug-free Philippines, with DDB funding the construction of the CEBB administration building and classrooms.

The BuCor chief explained that at present, there are two classrooms designated for SETBI students, each designed to accommodate a minimum of 40 students per room to ensure adequate space for the educational activities and needs of the students enrolled in the program.

For school year 2023-2024, the Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship program has received initial enrollees of 20 students for 1st-year college and 18 students for 4th-year college. The Senior High School department welcomes 40 enrollees in Grade 11 and 10 enrollees in Grade 12. Furthermore, one student has enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Technology program.

Prior to the construction of the SETBI building, classes had been held in the Visiting Hall of the Medium Security Compound since 2020.

Pursuing a college education and bringing home a college diploma is a good opportunity for PDLs as they will be equipped and be ready for the outside world once they complete serving their sentence.

“Our PDLs are the most stigmatized members of the community and earning a degree will break that barrier,” Catapang said.

CSInsp. Edgardo F. Mendoza Jr., acting DPPF superintendent, reported to Catapang that based on data, for the academic year 2021-2022, seven PDL students completed their Senior High School program; and in the subsequent academic year 2022-2023, three students successfully graduated at the same educational level while they have not yet produced any college-level graduates as the program is still in progress.

Read more: https://old.tribune.net.ph/2024/01/college-behind-bars-at-davao-penal-farm/