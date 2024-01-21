Gabaldon remote schools get internet

Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija - To provide better education, 25 schools from remote areas in Gabaldon were given access to internet.

A project by the Department of Science and Technology, a total of 26 units of Starlink Satellite Internet Service were given to the schools as well as the municipal district office of the Department of Education.

According to DoST Undersecretary Teodoro Gatchalian, providing internet connectivity to geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas is part of the agency’s thrust, citing that this was realized through their expanded Community Empowerment through Science and Technology Program.

“Starlink is a project of SpaceX that aims to empower schools with fast and reliable internet connection that opens new opportunities for online learning, collaboration, and research,” Gatchalian said.

The Bagting Elementary School, Calabasa Elementary School, Ligaya Elementary School, Dupinga Elementary School, Gawad Kalinga Elementary School, Malinao Elementary School, Bagong Sikat Integrated School (Elementary), Bugnan Elementary School, Mabaldog Elementary School, Pantoc Elementary School, Gabaldon Central School, Gabaldon South Elementary School, Bantug Elementary School, and Pagsanjan Elementary School were the beneficiaries of the Starlink Satellite Internet Service.

It also provided internet connection to Camatchile Elementary School, F. Buencamino Sr. Integrated School (Elementary), Carugang Elementary School, Cuyapa Elementary School, Pinamalisan Elementary School, Pindangan Elementary School, Ligaya National High School, Bagting National High School, Gabaldon Vocational Agricultural High School, F. Buencamino Sr. Integrated School (Secondary), and Bagong Sikat Integrated School (Secondary).

The agency partnered with Frontlearners Inc. in capacitating beneficiaries in the general operation, installation, and maintenance of the units.