First Couple's full commitment inspires Pasig River rehab council

Members of the inter-agency council spearheading the urban development program on Sunday said they are inspired by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Marie Louise Araneta-Marcos' all-out support to the Pasig River rehabilitation project — dubbed Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli (PBBM).

"We already have the all-out support of the President and the First Lady. With the dedication of the council and financial help from donors in the private sector, we hope to transform the First Couple’s vision into reality--restore the beauty of the Pasig River and transform it into a prominent landmark for tourism and economic activity," Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said, who also chairs the Inter-Agency Council for the Pasig River Urban Development (IAC-PRUD).

Acuzar also stressed the vital role of private partners for the successful implementation of the master plan laid out by the IAC-PRUD which is leading the project that aims to maximize potentials of the waterway.

"Ang suportang ito ng First Couple at mga pledges galing sa private sector ay magsisilbing inspirasyon para sa lahat, lalo na ang council members, na magtulungan at magsama-sama upang ang mabigyan buhay muli ang Ilog Pasig," he added.

Acuzar cited the efforts of DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga in support to the PBBM Project.

"Lubos po ang aking pasasalamat kay Secretary Yulo-Loyzaga at DENR sa walang sawang pagsuporta sa proyektong ito. Hindi po kami magtatagumpay kung wala ang DENR," he said.

On Wednesday, no less than the First Couple led the inauguration of the project's showcase area at the back of the Central Post Office in Manila, attended also by big names in the private sector.

During the launching, the President vowed their full commitment to the project.

“Kagaya ng laging pinapaala sa akin ng ating butihing Kalihim ng DHSUD, go big or go home. So… you do not expect any halfhearted commitments not from this President. In everything I do, I am all fully in,” said President Marcos Jr. during his speech.

The showcase area features a 500-meter public park with walkway and bike lanes accented by water fountain, landscaped pocket gardens and a transition bridge under the Jones Bridge highlighting the project's unique concept of connectivity along the 25-kilometer stretch of the Pasig River from Manila Bay to Laguna de Bay.

“I will not be deterred from placing a big bet on this endeavor because the presidency is all about attaining the grand, and not wasting mandates on the petty,” added the President, assuring the public of his vow to sustain the initiative until its completion.

The President also cited the staunch devotion brought forth by the First Lady as an “in-house advocate” of Pasig River in the First Family.

“Meron din po kasi tayong in-house advocate ng Pasig River sa aming pamilya – ang ating First Lady. She has been a passionate champion of this river’s revival, who has been quietly doing the spadework as is her way on this project. Her interest has been sparked as a citizen who has the river as the front yard and backyard of her present home,” President Marcos Jr. shared.

Fist Lady Araneta-Marcos has earlier revealed her vision to revitalize the Pasig River into commercial, lifestyle, tourism and culture hub, like the Thames in London and Seine in France.

“Hindi po ito ningas cogon na kampanya o flavor of the month lang. This will be pursued relentlessly. Kaya’t… tutukan ninyo at ang inyong Pangulo, at syempre ang talagang lead proponent nito ang ating First Lady,” said President Marcos Jr.

To ensure that the targets for the PBBM project are strictly met, the President has instructed the concerned government agencies to submit quarterly and yearly progress reports as he would “want to see this prototype of redevelopment of Pasig River—right here, right now—produced in sustainable speed and sustainable focus up to its final and logical conclusion.”

Created pursuant to Executive Order 35 issued last July, thr IAC-PRUD aims to address the urgent need to rehabilitate and enhance the quality of life along the banks of the Pasig River, its tributaries and surrounding communities.

For the affected informal settler families along the river, the DHSUD has already proposed two major housing projects with the Philippine Ports Authority in Manila and the Laguna Lake Development Authority at the Lupang Arenda in Rizal.