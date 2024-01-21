Dumaguete gears up for El Niño

DUMAGUETE CITY — The Metro Dumaguete Water has inaugurated recently the Pumping Station 21 and Transmission Pipe Bridge to boost the water supply of this Negros Oriental capital city, ensuring that it will not be affected by the El Niño.

MDW chief operating officer Angelo David Berba made the assurance after the ceremonial switch-on of the facility in Barangay Cadawinonan, which is connected to the transmission pipeline in Barangay Candauay.

“The facility is projected to produce up to 3 million liters a day, benefiting more than 5,000 households or around 20,000 Dumagueteños in the areas of Batinguel, Taclobo, Motong, and Daro,” Berba said.

He said the switching on of the P30-million pumping station, which became operational on 11 January 2024, means that there would be plenty of water in this capital city amid the El Niño phenomenon.

“In terms of the water table and the recharge rate, we have more than enough water as our source is coming from nearby Valencia town with underground systems flowing to Dumaguete,” Berba said.

Before the construction of PS 21, he said, the MDW was generating up to 45 million liters per day, depending on the requirements of customers.

As of last year, about 95 percent were already being supplied by the MDW, he said, admitting a “shortage” of water supply during peak hours.

Meanwhile, another pumping station located in Barangay Talay here is expected to be operational this year to fully satisfy the requirements of the city.