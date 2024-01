NATION

CELEBRATION OF THE CHILD JESUS AT ST. ISIDORE IN MOGPOG

LOOK: The children of Mogpog, Marinduque, joyfully participated in the festivities of the Sto. Niño celebration at St. Isidore Parish Church. They received blessings from the priest and were embraced by the warmth of the community, receiving special gifts—adding an extra layer of joy to their delightful experience. | Photos by Joy Asagra