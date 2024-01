LATEST

BLESSING OF STO. NIÑO STATUES IN TONDO

LOOK: Thousands of devotees flock to the Sto. Niño de Tondo Church to attend the Holy Mass on Sunday, 21 January 2024. They brought with them their own Sto. Niño statue, which was blessed by the lay ministers and parish priest of Tondo Church. | via Joey Sanchez Mendoza