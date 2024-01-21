BI thanks LGU for info vs. illegal alien

In order to detect and capture individuals who break immigration rules, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) states that local government units' (LGUs) information about illegal aliens living in their areas is still vital.

On 16 January, the BI cited a recent operation of its Regional Intelligence Operations Unit (RIOU) 2 in Barangay Sta. Maria, Cab No. 8, Ilagan City, Isabela.

The operation, in coordination with the Ilagan City police station, resulted in the arrest of 67-year-old South African Abdool Kamer Mahamed for overstaying and for being an undocumented alien.

Fortunato Manahan Jr., chief of the BI Intelligence Division (BIID), stressed the vital significance of information gathered at the barangay level. Manahan emphasised that the inquiry into Mr. Mahamed's operations began with the barangay complaints, which were crucial in confirming his illegal records and acts.

The BIID chief also said that Mahamed was the subject of complaints in the barangay, allegedly because of his disruptive behavior there.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco lauded the arrest and encouraged other LGUs to report the activities of foreign nationals in their areas of jurisdiction.

“We remain committed to fostering strong partnerships with local government units, as community cooperation is instrumental in ensuring that we are able to locate and arrest illegal aliens,” he stated.

Mahamed will remain at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig, pending his deportation proceedings.