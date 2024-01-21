BI intercepted two US pedophiles at NAIA

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that two more Americans were barred from entering the country at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) due to their criminal records as convicted sexual offenders.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that these two passengers were recently excluded upon their arrival at NAIA Terminal 1.

One of them was identified as Joseph Sami Sallaj, a 30-year-old who arrived last Friday, 19 January, from Taipei, while the other one was identified as Eduardo Ison Balenbin, a 72-year-old who arrived on Saturday from San Francisco.

“They were immediately sent back to their port of origin and placed on our blacklist to prevent them from entering the country should they attempt to return in the future,” the BI chief said.

Tansingco reiterated that according to immigration law, aliens convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude are expressly forbidden from entering the country because their presence puts Filipino women and children in danger.

“We can not allow our country to be a hub for sex tourism. Foreign pedophiles are not welcome here; thus, they will be turned away the moment they step on our airports,” he added.

According to information provided by the US government, Sallaj was found guilty in December 2012 of sexually abusing a 12-year-old kid by a Tennessee court.

However, it was reported in May 2007 that Balenbin was found guilty by a Californian judge of acting indecently and lewdly towards a minor.

Since Sallaj and Balenbin are both registered sex offenders (RSOs) in their respective jurisdictions, authorities will continue to monitor them even after their sentences are over.