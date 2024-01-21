Basilan road projects sought

LAMITAN CITY, Basilan Province — The Ministry of Public Works in the Bangsamoro region is embarking on the construction of more farm-to-market roads this year here to help farmers, fisherfolk and consumers to easily transport their produce to the markets.

MPW Basilan District Engineer Kasim Ajalal Hasanin on Sunday the construction of more FTMR would mean easier transport of farmers’ produce and would encourage them to diversify their farm production to the maximum.

“Our priority infrastructure project in Basilan is FTMRs because it is the basic needs of our people in the province,” Hasanin said. “The construction of more FTMR also means more income to farmers and fisherfolk since it is going to be easier for their products to reach the markets in the town centers.”

The MPW believes that constructing more FTMRs in the province enables connectivity and safe mobility as it will also provide good access to health, education and economic opportunities to people living in rural areas.

“One of the basic infrastructure services of the government is the road. If we have a road, even though how far and difficult the place to reach, if the road is good, we can reach our destination safely,” Hasanin said.

“Farm-to-market roads mean greater incomes to the farmers, that is the main reason for the importance of constructing or putting up more FTMRs in the province,” he added. “If we have farm-produced products, it will be effortless for farmers and traders to transport their produce to the center of commerce.”

“Basilan is an agricultural province. So we produce mostly agricultural products and that’s the livelihood of our people in the province,” Hasanin stressed.

According to Hasanin, the FTMR would also connect them to the market centers here and the ports to ship their goods outside the province.

“It will not only benefit farmers and fisher folks but also the people living in the rural areas because FTMRs will give them an easier to access health services and other social services of the government,” said the MPW official.

“It will also provide a faster time and lesser cost to travel from one village to the other in the province,” he added.