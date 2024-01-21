APECO, PADC collaborate

Two government corporations, the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority and Philippine Aerospace Development Corporation recently entered into a collaboration for the development of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

APECO president and CEO Atty. Gil Taway stressed that the partnership “is born out of shared vision and a common commitment to the self-reliant defense posture, AFP modernization and more broadly ensuring the security of our nation while contributing to economic growth and sustainable development for all.”

Taway added that the partnership will established maintenance, repair, overhaul, facilities for aerospace equipment and air assets of the countries security forces “as well as our partners in the private sector and civil aviation.”

For his part, Atty. Raymond Mitra, PADC president and CEO said the location of APECO is “strategic” for them, to have facilities and units of the Philippine Navy, Coast Guard and PNP Maritime Unit who are guarding our Pacific Eastern seaboard and the vast expanse of Philippine Rise.

Mitra added that APECO facilities will also become the home for PADC’s flagship drone program where assemblies for drones shall be one of the key developments that would put Aurora province on the map as the Defense hub in support of national security.