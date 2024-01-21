AFAB admin eyes more investors

Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan administrator Mohammed Hussein Pangandaman is buckling down to work to turn AFAB around by attracting more investors, saying that they need investors for manufacturing, business process outsourcing, New industries in the field of financial technology and blockchain, internet upgrading, artificial Intelligence and green industries.

Pangandaman disclosed that since its inception, AFAB has been able to spur economic development in the state-owned agency, resulting to a 191 percent increase in the number of operational enterprises and 202 percent increase in the number of AFAB workers.a

He added that although he came from the South, he considers himself also a son of Bataan who is committed to spur the economic development of AFAB for the benefits of Bataeños as instructed to him personally by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Empowered by the amended Charter introduced through the enactment of Republic Act 11453, AFAB has embarked on a journey to diversify its portfolio and embrace the future and the strategic evolution marks a significant turning point in the Freeport’s history.