300 stranded mine workers in Mati return home

The Mati City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office said the 300 miners stranded in a mining site have already returned to their respective homes safely.

The Mati CDRRMO, in a statement, also denied an earlier report that the miners were trapped in the mining camp.

It clarified to a reporter who called the CDRRMO emergency hotline that the miners working for Hallmark Mining “were not trapped but merely stranded” due to the heavy flash flood on Thursday, brought about by persistent rain.

Mati CDRRMO head Charlemagne Bagasol said they received a call from one of the relatives of the miners informing them of the situation.

After which they immediately coordinated with officials of Barangay Macambol for further verification.

“Ang sabi ng kapitan dun na pinabalik ng kompanya yung mga minero sa kanilang kampo para mas safe sila mula sa baha. Then the barangay official suggested na sea rescue na lang and upon assessment we told them na delikado kasi malakas ang agos at malaki ang alon (The barangay captain said the miners were advised by the company to return to the camp since it was safer to stay there amid flooding. The barangay official then suggested a sea rescue, and upon assessment, we told them it was dangerous because of strong currents),” Bagasol explained

Bagasol said the CDRRMO coordinated with the Philippine Army’s 66th Infantry Battalion and assisted them with the rescue operation on Friday.

While the Mati local government unit also conducted a road-clearing operation in Barangay Macambol.

The LGU said Hallmark Mining donated food supplies to families affected by the flooding.