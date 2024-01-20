The new year brings fresh beginnings and endless possibilities for many of us.

This 2024, it’s time to claim your lucky year by doing things that will give you fulfillment and joy.

World Vision, a global Christian humanitarian organization, is giving us a head start with these meaningful tips in line with its “Year of Endless Possibilities” campaign:

Attract positive energy. Often times, it’s easier for us to welcome negative thoughts as a way of coping with everyday life. It’s time to stop doing this.

Create the right mindset and energy by doing things that give you happiness, mastering your emotions, and always focusing on the good. While this may take a lot of practice, you will get better over time.

Have a good support system. Surrounding yourself with the right people is very important as they help determine our emotions — happiness, motivation, love and sometimes even sadness or anger. Stick to friends who bring out the best version of yourself and those who support your dreams and goals, while avoiding those who try to bring you down.

Take care of yourself. It’s hard to create positive energies when you’re tired or exhausted. So be sure to consistently allot some me-time in your lifestyle to help re-energize your mind and body.

Give back. Giving back not only benefits the organizations you are helping, it benefits your mental health, too. Add to this the fact that a little effort on your part may have a huge impact on the lives of those you are helping.

This 2024, you can make it a purposeful year that brings in many possibilities for you and many more children living in vulnerable circumstances by supporting World Vision’s child sponsorship program for as low as P25 a day or P750 per month.

Through this amount, you can help provide life-changing essentials for kids, such as education, clean water, health and nutrition.

As a sponsor, you can also build a relationship with the child through letters, photos and updates.

Ultimately, the goal is to help the sponsored child and his/her family break free from poverty and build a sustainable community.

The “Year of Endless Possibilities” campaign aims to transform the lives of children through World Vision’s child sponsorship program to provide them the support they need to thrive, and experience their own year of endless possibilities which is very often few for children living in vulnerable circumstances.